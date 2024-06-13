Prince Harry reveals first interaction with Prince William after bombshell confessions

William is no longer on good terms with Harry after his bombshell confessions about royal family

Prince Harry disclosed his initial meeting with Prince William following some significant revelations.

The Duke of Sussex shared his perspective on the remarkable fallout with his family and recounted what occurred when he extended an olive branch to his elder brother.

Rather than receiving the sympathy he had anticipated, Harry described his brother's response as quite the opposite, summed up in just three words.

William told him: "You left, Harold," writes Harry in his memoir Spare.

A stunned Harry replied: "Yeah - and you know why." William returned: "I don't." Harry explained in an excerpt from his book: "My beloved brother, my arch nemesis, how had that happened? He continued: "I felt massively tired. I wanted to go home, and I realized what a complicated concept home had become."

"Or maybe always was. I gestured at the gardens, the city beyond, the nation, and said: 'Willy, this was supposed to be our home. We were going to live here the rest of our lives.'." The brothers are still yet to heal their rift since Harry and wife Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry recalled his reaction to his conversation with his brother. He said: "I leaned back. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It was one thing to disagree about who was at fault or how things might have been different, but for him to claim total ignorance of the reasons I’d fled the land of my birth— the land for which I’d fought and been ready to die—my Mother Country?

"That fraught phrase. To claim no knowledge of why my wife and I took the drastic step of picking up our child and just running like hell, leaving behind everything—house, friends, furniture? Really?"

‌When it came to sympathy from his father King Charles, Harry was no better off, he says. Recalling the scenario in his book, Harry said: "I turned to Pa. He was gazing at me with an expression that said: 'Neither do I.'"

Harry then continued: "Wow, I thought. Maybe they really don’t. Staggering. But maybe it was true.And if they didn’t know why Id left, maybe they just didn’t know me. At all. And maybe they never really did."