‘The French Connection’ star Tony Lo Bianco dead at 87

Tony Lo Bianco died on Tuesday night, June 11

Tony Lo Bianco, notable for his role in The French Connection, passed away at the age of 87.

On Wednesday, June 12, his representative revealed the cause of his death to Fox News in a statement that read, "Tony Lo Bianco passed away last night at his horse farm in Maryland after a battle with prostate cancer."

The rep added that when the legendary actor died on Tuesday night, "his wife, Alysa, was by his side."

Bianco was widely lauded for his acting chops when he played the role of Sal Boca in the Best Picture Oscar winner movie.

Throughout his career spanning over six decades, the actor appeared in more than 100 films and Tv shows.

He kicked of his acting career with The Doctors, Get Smart! and N.Y.P.D. and eventually was landed big-screen roles starting from The Honeymoon Killers.

In addition, the seminal New York crime drama, in which he played the signature role, garnered five Oscars including Best Picture and Lead Actor for Gene Hackman.

Among others, Lo Bianco’s other silver-screen credits include, City Heat, City of Hope, Boiling Point and others.