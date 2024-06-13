Benny Blanco celebrates reunion with girlfriend Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are approaching their one year anniversary

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have reunited after a long time apart.

Celebrating their reunion, the lovebirds – who are approaching their one-year-anniversary – spent hours lounging around together, with Blanco offering a glimpse into their time together.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 12, the 36-year-old music producer and cookbook author shared a photograph of his popstar girlfriend, 31.

In the photograph, Gomez looked peaceful with her eyes closed and her head resting on a white pillow as she burrowed her face into a snug white blanket.

Sunlight beamed through the window behind her, casting a gentle glow on her makeup-free face.

“She’s back,” Blanco wrote over the photograph, expressing his joy at finally having his girlfriend back.



This reunion comes after a hectic few weeks for Gomez. The singer and actress, 31, has been incredibly busy, attending the Cannes Film Festival to promote her new film, Emilia Perez, and filming Only Murders in the Building in New York City.

Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco in December 2023, revealing that they had already been dating for six months at that point.