Meghan Markle left red-faced by Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, who entered the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, made a lighthearted joke to Kate Middleton as she joined royals first time at Trooping the Colour.

When Meghan Markle made her balcony debut back when she first joined the royal family, things were a little awkward behind closed doors, according to Harry.

The Duchess was left red-faced weeks after Harry and Meghan had tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony in Windsor.

The Duke, in his memoir Spare, penned his wife Meghan tried to crack a joke with William's sweetheart Kate but it didn't quite get the expected reaction, instead leading to an awkward, "yawning silence".

Once they stepped back inside, Princess Kate asked newlywed Meghan what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour and she replied: "Colourful".

Meghan's answer to Kate was simply a lighthearted quip, it didn't get a very positive reaction, with Harry writing: "A yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole".

For the event, the Duchess rocked a baby pink dress and matching hat as she stood proudly next to her new husband Harry who was dressed in his military uniform.

And while Meghan was seen chatting with Kate, William, and Camilla, Harry claims things were far more tesnse behind the scenes.



Princess Kate has been out of the spotlight due to her cancer treatment, but there are two other familiar faces that definitely won't be present on the Buckingham Palace balcony this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The King's Birthday Parade, known as Trooping the Colour, is one of the biggest events of the royal family's calendar, and will mark the House of Windsor putting their best forward during one of their most challenging years in decades.



Both Kate Middleton and King Charles are receiving cancer treatment, and while the 75-year-old monarch's medical team has cleared him to attend, Kensington Palace have not confirmed whether the future will be in attendance.