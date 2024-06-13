Miley Cyrus' spills on secret friendship with Beyonce

Miley Cyrus says 'Beyoncé and I have just the kindness and the consistency of everything'

Miley Cyrus revealed having a close and most cherished bond with Beyonce.

During a conversation on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the Flower hitmaker shared insights into the depth of her relationship with Queen Bey and emphasized the importance of quality over quantity in her friendships

She admitted that she doesn’t have many friends in the entertainment industry, stating, "I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room."

However, she noted that there are a few exceptions, including The Crazy In Love hitmaker, "Like Beyoncé — who, like us, we’ve known each other for a long time."

The Grammy winning artist elaborated on her evolving relationship with Beyoncé, explaining, "Now, just from seeing her, I’ve created, like, a relationship, maybe, a bit more in-depth."

"Beyoncé and I have just the kindness and the consistency of everything," she added.

Additionally, the two dynamic artists recently collaborated on a duet, II Most Wanted, from Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter.

The song has been widely acclaimed and secured the sixth spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.