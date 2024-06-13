‘Bridgerton’ showrunner hints at long wait for Season 4

As the third season of Bridgerton is set to for its conclusion, showrunner Jess Brownell shared some insight on what to expect for the next season.

However, it appears that fans will have a longer wait for the fourth season of the Netflix show as it promises an exciting storyline.

“I have almost slipped up a couple of times so keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up,” Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter about the couple that will lead the next instalment.

“I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers’ room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work,” she continued.

“We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

Brownell suggested that there will be a two-year wait for Season four.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she explained.

“And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

Meanwhile, the part two of season three is set to premiere on June 13th, 2024.