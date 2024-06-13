How Celine Dion finds comfort in her late husband amid her health struggles

Celine Dion’s husband René Angélil lost his life to cancer eight years ago

Celine Dion has found comfort in her late husband René Angélil’s watchful eye amid her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Though Angélil lost his life to cancer nearly eight years ago, the Queen of Power Ballads, 56, revealed in People Magazine’s latest cover story that she still feels his everlasting presence “all the time.”

“I’m still married to René. He’s still my husband,” she declared, further explaining how she keeps his memory alive by bringing him along with her to her treatments.

“When we have to travel to my treatments to see my doctors, I always bring pictures [of him],” she revealed.

Since her SPS diagnosis in August 2022, the All By Myself songstress has been mostly confined to her Las Vegas home, undergoing intensive rehabilitation therapy five days a week.

Dion’s sons, René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, share this tradition with her.

"My kids are always asking, 'Did you bring Papa's pictures?' And I'm like, 'Yes, I have Papa's pictures!'" she says. "He's their dad, and he's my husband, and he will always be." Dion affirmed.