Ariana Grande decide to continue working with Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande and Scooter Braun working together

Ariana Grande has decided to bring back Scooter Braun as his manager.



“Ariana Grande and Hybe, led by CEO Scooter Braun, look forward to continuing their long-standing business partnership and pursuing creative opportunities in Weverse and REM Beauty,” Braun, 42, said in an Instagram statement via his marketing company SB Projects’ page on Wednesday, June 12.

“Grande in this new chapter will continue to be managed exclusively by Brandon Creed/Good World Management.”

It seems that Hybe will only collaborate with Grande on promoting her makeup brand, REM Beauty, and Weverse, an online marketplace for artist items that features Weverse records as a music player.

Hybe is not expected to be involved in Grande's music endeavours.

Braun re-shared the statement on his personal account, adding “New chapter but always team Ari :).”

Grande removed Braun as her manager after 10 years of working together, Us Weekly reported in August 2023

Braun joined Grande ahead of her dropping her 2013 debut album, Yours Truly, and the pair has worked together on and off since.

Grande’s decision to stop working with Braun came with a wave of artists like Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Idina Menzel, Carly Rae Jepsen deciding to part ways with Braun.