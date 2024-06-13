George and Amal Clooney's relation begin to ‘crack under pressure’ after 10 years of marriage

George and Amal Clooney lead separate lives, claims source

George and Amal Clooney are reportedly leading separate lives as a couple after almost 10 years of their marriage.

A source spilled to In Touch, George and Amal, who are going to mark 10 years of marriage in September, “are beginning to crack under the pressure”.

“They are both hard-core workaholics, so it’s like they’re in their own little bubble,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “They are in two very different worlds 90 percent of the day. They’re leading separate lives.”

The source further said that George had relocated to New York City for about a year to star on Broadway while Amal stayed in Lake Como villa, which is 4,000 miles away from the actor's place.

“George runs his filmmaking operation — from directing and producing to taking acting roles in other people’s projects — like a military general. He’s a perfectionist and demands perfection from everybody who steps up to work with him,” stated an insider.

The source explained, “It’s only gotten more extreme since he and two friends Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman sold off their tequila company, Casamigos, in 2017 for $1 billion. So, you know he’s not doing it for the money. He truly enjoys it and is extremely hands-on.”

“Amal is often travelling back and forth for work, which can become chaotic,” added an insider.

The source noted, “Neither of them thinks twice about putting in 18-hour days on projects they’re passionate about.”

“The only time they really have to ‘overlap’ is when they’re on vacation. But when you live in Lake Como, they both have their own staff and friends, and there’s not a lot of crossover,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “The twins’ happiness is their top priority and a divorce at this time would be a nightmare.”