Kensington Palace shares new video as Prince William returns to Kate Middleton

Prince William, who visited Wales on Tuesday to attend an event celebrating the Welsh seaweed industry, has thanked Cardiff in new post as he returned to his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton.



Kensington Palace has shared new video of William's trip to Cardiff Metropolitan University where The Earthshot Prize and the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales hosted an event to celebrate the Welsh seaweed industry.

The Prince of Wales met with businesses that use seaweed to create products like fast food packaging. The future King also took a few minutes to say hello to members of the public who were waiting for him outside the University.

The video of William's visit, shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales on Instagram, attracted massive praise from fans.

The new reel comes hours after Kensington Palace confirmed that William will travel to Germany next week for the UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage match between England and Denmark on June 20.

William's recent Wales trip and his upcoming Germany tour suggest as Princess Kate is in good health and would soon return to the public life.

In her last message, Kate Middleton has hinted at a possible return to public life, saying: "I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."

The royal family will be coming together for Trooping the Colour on June 15. Amid her cancer treatments, the public has wondered if the event will mark the Princess of Wales' official return to royal duties. However, the answer still remains unclear.

It has been confirmed that the guest of honour King Charles will be in attendance amid his cancer treatment, alongside his wife Queen Camilla.