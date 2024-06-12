Princess Eugenie gets major call before Trooping the Colour

In 2019 the sisters appeared on the balcony for the last time

Just a day before Trooping the Colour, Princess Eugenie has revealed an exciting engagement.

The 34-year-old Princess of York shared details about the upcoming event later this week on social media. In a post on her Instagram story, Eugenie wrote: "Artists in conversation."

"Jake Grewal will talk to HRH Princess Eugenie of York, director, Hauser and Wirth, about his artistic practice, recent projects, and studio processes."

Princess Eugenie further announced that the event will take place at the Yale Center for British Art on June 14, just one day before Trooping the Colour.

This engagement will perfectly suit Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter.

The princess works as a director at an art gallery, and even gained a degree in English Literature and History of Art at Newcastle University.

King Charles's birthday parade will take place in central London the day after Eugenie's engagement.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice, 35, will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour.

In 2019, the sisters appeared on the balcony for the last time before their father, Prince Andrew, stepped down from official royal duties.

Although Beatrice and Eugenie were never working royals, the princesses would always attend Trooping the Colour alongside extended family members to support the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But under the reign of King Charles III, the sovereign has seemingly favoured a more slimmed-down monarchy, meaning that only official working royals were allowed on the balcony last year and at the Coronation in 2023.

In 2024, both the King and Princess Kate have battled cancer, meaning that the Princess of Wales could be absent from this weekend's parade. If so, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to fill up numbers.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank currently split their time between the UK and Portugal.