Emilia Clarke doubles down on significance of family time amid busy schedule

Emilia Clarke details on spending 'ideal' night with family

Emilia Clarke recently opened up about spending her “ideal” night with family and friends, offering an inside glimpse into spending quality time with loved ones.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the 37-year-old actress said: "As someone who travels a lot for her work, I really try to live my life to the fullest with my friends and family when I do have time. Those times are incredibly precious to me. So I always love the doing of things."

Clarke gave a quick rundown on her go-to activities, including drinking, hanging out at the pub as well as going to the theatre.

She explained: "When I'm drinking, it's because I am celebrating being with family and friends, or I'm celebrating an occasion, or whatever it is.”

"I love hanging out in the pub, but I also love going to a comedy show or going out to an amazing restaurant or going to the theatre or getting on a boat and going down the Thames, or going on holiday, making fun plans. Activities are always something that I love doing with my friends and family."

Although the actress emphasised that the locations have changed as she has aged with time, Clarke mentioned that she still loves going out with family.