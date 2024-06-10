Colbie Caillat talks collaborating with ‘intelligent’ Taylor Swift

Colbie Caillat finds writing her hit song, Breathe, with Taylor Swift as one of the highlights of her career.

The Bubbly singer, 39, detailed how she and Swift, 34, ended up collaborating the track for Swift’s 2008 album Fearless.

The then-teenaged Swift, who was working with the same production at the time, pulled Caillat in to work on the album and they wrote and recorded the song as a duet.

“I didn’t live in Nashville yet. I came out here to write and she wanted to write with me,” Caillat told Us Weekly. “We just were in [the] Music Row area and we wrote this song. She brought this idea in.”

“She’s just how she [seems]. She’s, like, warm and friendly,” Caillat of the writing sessions. “She brought a gift and her mom [Andrea Swift] drove her over and it was just so cool to be there at the beginning of it.”

She continued, “And when we were being interviewed that day — ’cause someone came to interview us — I was watching her and I was like, ‘She’s just this mature woman, who is so intelligent and knows exactly what she wants.’”

The two singers collaborated once more in 2021 when Swift was doing the rerecords of her albums. Swift enlisted Caillat one more time for the remix of the track.