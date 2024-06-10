Luke Bryan: How singer keeps tour performances fresh

Luke Bryan on his tour performances

Luke Bryan clearly doesn’t want his fans to get bored of the same songs again and again.



While having a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend, the 47-year-old Love You, Miss You, Mean It singer talked about bringing some new changes to his shows so that his audience is alwayy getting something new in each performance.

Luke knows that it's important to do something new on the songs fans want to hear considering that he has been performing on tours for years.

"We had songs that we did... last year," Bryan shared. "And then we rehearsed them this week for the new tour."

He added, "We have to be careful and not revert back to 2023. That's old news. I mean, this is my year."

The musician plans to abruptly switch to the Farm Tour in September after finishing his Mind of a Country Boy tour.

Less than a week after his final show on the previous tour in Florida on September 14, he is planning to start the ladder appearances in Virginia.

"I like to stay ready," he shared. "I wanna just be like, you call, I'm there. I'm like, you know, Superman in the phone booth."