Kate Middleton shares emotional message, hopes for 'very soon' comeback

Kate revealed her hopes for a public return “very soon”

The Princess of Wales has shared an optimistic message expressing her hope to return to her public duties very soon.

The 42-year-old future queen, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, wrote to the Irish Guards to apologize for missing today's final rehearsal for next week's Trooping the Colour.

Kate, who is Colonel of the regiment, said: “I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved. “I’m very sorry that I’m unable to make this year’s Colonel’s Review.”

And Queen Camilla revealed today at a literary event that the King is “doing fine” but that he “won’t do what he’s told”. The future queen, 42, appealed for time, space and privacy for her family in March when she announced on TV she was having cancer treatment. Last month Prince William told a well-wisher: “She’s doing well.”

