Chris Pratt celebrates five years of marriage with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt celebrates 5-year wedding anniversary

Chris Pratt recently celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife Katherine Schwarzengger.

The Garfield star, who tied the knot with the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger in June 2019, took to Instagram to reflect on his relationship with Katherine.

The 44-year-old actor captioned the post: "Happy Anniversary to my honey! "Five years has flown by. Thank you so much for the joy, stability and fun you’ve brought to my life. I thank God for you every day."

In order to celebrate the milestone, Katherine also shared a post featuring a recent photo of the couple.

The two flashed smiles at each other in the picture, sporting sharp suits.

She wrote in the caption: "5 years of laughs and love. I love you! Happy anniversary”

For the unversed, the couple exchanged wedding vows after a year of dating during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, a source revealed at the time: "You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn't stopped smiling.

"And Chris seems giddy with excitement. The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding."