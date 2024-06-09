Prince William feels ‘lonely’ amid Kate Middleton’s cancer battle

Prince William appears to have his own battles to fight while his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton continues to recover from her health woes.

The Prince of Wales had taken some time off to help Princess Kate cope with her treatment and take care of the kids so she can convalesce in peace.

However, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard pointed out Fox News Digital that the Prince of Wales must have his own hurdles given the emotional drain and then the responsibility as the future King.

“I imagine Prince William has suffered his own private turmoil, having both his father and wife undergoing cancer treatment at the same time, and without the support from his brother, Prince Harry,” she told the outlet.

“It must… be a lonely time,” she continued. “I know he values every moment he spends with his wife as a doting husband and family man… Both the Prince and Princess of Wales have had time to reflect on life while the princess has been undergoing treatment.”

She added, “They have spent as much time together as possible and, I can imagine, are closer than ever. They have endured a surprising wake-up call and will want to seize each day and live their best lives ever.”

The update comes amid news that Kate did not serve as Inspecting Officer of the traditional Colonel’s Review on Saturday.