Jennifer Aniston praises Nicole Kidman for 'constant support'

Jennifer Aniston has praised close pal Nicole Kidman for providing valuable support and guidance throughout her career, both on and off-screen.



In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston, 55, was joined by Jodie Foster, Brie Larson, Naomi Watts, Ana Sawai, and Sofía Vergara.

The Friends alum discussed how Kidman's assistance helped her on the set of their 2011 comedy Just Go With It.

After Larson said she makes a point to make friends with other actresses, The Murder Mystery star stated, "It's so true. And not even having to do with the work, but just life.”

She even referred to Nicole and recalled, “When we did that movie in Hawaii, you helped me out on a lot of hard things that I was going through. Just to have that community, it's very helpful."

Aniston and Kidman co-starred in Adam Sandler's comedy movie Just Go With It.

Since then the duo has been serving as a "guiding force" for each other both personally and professionally.