General Hospital’s Sofia Mattsson shares favourite memory of Johnny Wactor

Sofia Mattsson was Johnnny Wactor's on screen wife in General Hospital

Sofia Mattsson looked back fondly to a favourite memory of her late costar from General Hospital, Johnny Wactor.

People Magazine published an interview with the actress on Saturday, June 8.

"We shared so many great memories, so many tears and laughter on and off screen," said Mattsson, who attended the 2023 Daytime Emmy Award on Friday, June 7.

"But I really loved when we had a storyline when we lost our baby because that was just something we really went through together," recalled the 43-year-old actress, who played Sasha Corbin, the wife of Wactor’s character Brando Corbin in General Hospital.

"And it was so beautiful, watching him make the reality of becoming a father, to a reality for himself," she continued, "So that was really just cool to see how much he just dived into that role and made it real for himself."

For the unversed, Wactor, also known for his acting chops in Criminal Minds, NCIS, Westworld and more shows, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 25 at the age of 37.

The outlet reported on May 29 that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that Wactor's cause of death was a gunshot wound to his chest. His manner of death has been cited as a homicide.