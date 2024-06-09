Taylor Swift stuns Scotland crowd with unexpected 'Crazier' mashup

Taylor Swift continued to astonish her fans with unexpected mashups during her Eras Tour.



This time the Bad Blood singer, 34, surprised the crowd in Scotland with a unique blend of her 2023 hit All of the Girls You Loved Before and the 2009 classic Crazier from the Hannah Montana movie.

The singer-songwriter seamlessly transitioned between the two songs on her piano, impressing the audience at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium. Swift praised the crowd, saying "You're so unbelievable" before the song's bridge.

The sentimental moment came during the surprise song segment, where she plays two songs, or two song mashups, acoustically on the piano and guitar every night of the Eras Tour.

The other mashup for Edinburgh's second night was The Bolter, from The Tortured Poets Department in 2024, and Getaway Car, from Reputation in 2017.

Swift's 2008 hit song Love Story was recreated by the bagpipe group Reel Time Pipe Band in the same stadium earlier in the week, giving the superstar a warm welcome to Edinburgh.

The Lover singer's trip to Edinburgh follows a two-night stay in Lyon, France, during which she gave her three-and-a-half-hour performance despite torrential rain for the majority of the first evening.