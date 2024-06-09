Zooey Deschanel’s fiancé Jonathan Scott shares exciting update on wedding plans

Zooey Deschanel's fiance Jonathan Scott discusses about their wedding plans

Zooey Deschanel and her fiancé Jonathan Scott have recently shared exciting update about their wedding plans.



Speaking to US WEEKLY, Jonathan said that he and Zooey didn’t set the wedding date as of yet but they wanted their wedding “to be intimate”.

Property Brothers star told the outlet that the “main thing they want is to have a party with the people they love”.

“The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we'll get that out of the way, and then it's the reception,” said Jonathan.

“It's going to be a blast,” he added.

Reflecting on their relationship, Jonathan revealed, “Zooey and I were very different people.”

“I mean, we’ve both been married before, but even when we were younger, you’re looking for different things, and who knows what we were looking for at that time?” stated the New Girl star.

For the unversed, Jonathan was formerly married to Kelsy Ully, and their marriage lasted from 2007 until 2013.

Zooey, on the other hand, was first married to Ben Gibbard, and the pair remained together from 2009 until 2012.

Later, she tied the knot with Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children, from 2015 until 2020.

In 2023, Jonathan spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said he and Zooey were taking a hands-on approach to organising their wedding.

“Zooey and I are gonna plan it ourselves, so yeah, we throw some pretty good parties,” he remarked.

He added, “I think the main thing for us is to throw a wicked awesome party.”