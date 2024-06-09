Taylor Swift initiates vicious campaign against Billie Eilish: Here’s why

Is Taylor Swift jealous of Billie Eilish's success?

Taylor Swift has reportedly initiated a vicious campaign against Billie Eilish because of her successful music career.



A source close to Billie spilled to the Daily Mail, “Industry insiders aren't blind to the fact that Taylor is weaponizing her fans and that Billie appears to be the latest victim in that campaign.”

“Whenever Taylor feels jealous of a peer's success, she does all she can to make sure her fans start vicious online campaigns to bring that person down without ever telling them to stop,” dished an insider.

The source told the outlet, “And all while operating under the guise of being America's sweetheart.”

The source revealed that the tension escalated after the release of both artists' new albums, with Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department stood at No.1 position on Billboard's album rankings since its launch.

Billie was in trouble after Taylor’s fans observed that the former took to social media to lash out at artists who make “40 different vinyl packages … just to get you to keep buying more”.

Following her tweet, Billie faced backlash from Taylor’s fans and she then clarified that she wasn't targeting anyone specifically.

“Billie doesn't want anything to do with a 'feud,' she's not interested in the drama, and she's done nothing to provoke it whatsoever,” explained an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “At a time when Billie is doing so well, there is no reason for her to become involved in any kind of beef.”