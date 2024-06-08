King Charles makes heartfelt plea to Harry not to leak any more Royal Family secrets

King Charles asked his youngest son to "stop publicly complaining" about the royal family

King Charles has reportedly asked Prince Harry to stop revealing private details about the royal family, an expert claims.

Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and have since spoken openly about their experiences within The Firm.

Their controversial remarks came during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, their 2022 Netflix docu-series, and Harry's 2023 autobiography, which have seemingly exacerbated the ongoing royal rift.

Now, it appears that Charles has had enough and has asked his youngest son to "stop publicly complaining" about the royal family, according to a royal expert.

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror: "Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble. And everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something there are going to be consequences if you do not obey."



He continued: "Over the years that Harry has complained about his treatment by his family he has had just one aim – to get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends. Harry just can’t see that complaining in private might work; complaining publicly just makes things worse and in Harry’s case that means more and more ties to his past being severed."

Harry's relationship with his father and brother has appeared strained in recent years, appearing to start from 2020 when Harry and Meghan stepped back from the royal family and moved to the US.

His previous comments have included allegations of racism in the royal family to revealing a physical fight between himself and William, with all comments thought to have angered the royal family and soured the tense relationship further.