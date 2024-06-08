Taylor Swift refuses to perform during UK gig until aid reaches distressed fan

Taylor Swift had her first UK show of ‘The Eras Tour’ on Friday

Taylor Swift paused her show mid-song during her opening UK gig on Friday, June 7, after spotting a distressed fan in the crowd.

The international pop sensation, 34, was in the middle of singing Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield when she noticed someone amongst the 70,000 attendees who was in need of help.

A fan-made video showed Swift continuing to play the melody on her guitar as she addressed security, “Need help right in front of me, right in front of me please.”

She kept playing while directing attention to the fan’s location with her guitar, saying, “She’s right in front of me, just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is, right, right there.”

Determined to ensure the fan's safety, the multi-Grammy winner added, “I’m just gonna keep playing ‘til somebody helps them, then I’m going to keep singing the song. I don’t think anybody's seen them yet and they’re gonna, because we’re not gonna keep singing, we’re just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me. Just let me know when – I can do this all night!”

Eventually, the fan received the necessary help, prompting Taylor to resume her performance with relief: "OK, you're good? AWESOME!"

She then seamlessly continued with the song, singing, "God rest my soul..."