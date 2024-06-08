Princess Kate's health update: Next week is deemed crucial for future Queen

The news of the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis sent shockwaves around the world

A 'key milestone' in Princess Catherine's health battle is just days away, according to a royal expert.



In March, the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video message, prompting an outpouring of support from royal fans worldwide.

Kensington Palace provided a rare update last month, confirming that the mother-of-three would not perform her usual role at the Colonel's Review.

However, former ITN royal editor Tim Ewart said that next week's Trooping the Colour marked a 'crucial' point in the Princess's recovery process.

Ewart told Sky News Australia: "We’re hoping that she’ll be on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, but that would be the first time officially that we’ve seen her... I think it is fair to say people here are still quite concerned about her health."

The former ITN Royal editor also expressed concerns that William’s updates about his wife’s health had not changed for some time.

He added: "There have been no formal medical bulletins, and we still don’t know what form of cancer Kate has, or especially what treatment she is receiving."

"Kate should have attended (the rehearsal) because she is a Colonel of one of the regiments involved, and it’s called the Colonel’s rehearsal, which she’s not going to be there."

The Colonel's Review takes place a week before a higher-profile parade to mark the birthday of the monarch, part of the Trooping the Colour celebrations. Kate is colonel of the Irish Guards, who are taking part in the event.

Kate wrote in a letter to the head of the Irish Guards regiment: "Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I'm unable (to) take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review.

"Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."

The Princess of Wales has not undertaken any public engagements in 2024 following her abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The princess's public showings have been sparse with a personal video message announcing her diagnosis being the most significant.



