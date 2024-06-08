Kelly Clarkson celebrates Daytime Emmy win with heartfelt gratitude

Kelly Clarkson celebrates big win

Kelly Clarkson recently expressed gratitude for her entire team following their win as the Best Daytime Talk Show at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards.

The host took to her Instagram to share the team’s happy moment as they flashed smiles for the camera.

She captioned the post: “Thank you @daytimeemmys and thank you to my entire team at the @kellyclarksonshow. I have the best team so thankful we won Best Daytime Talk Show!!”

Fans rushed to the comments section to add heartfelt notes.

One user wrote: “So proud of this team and the miracles they pull off everyday!”

Another one chimed in, adding: “Congratulations Kelly and your team So well deserved You look stunning in the red gown and you have the honor to be the first presenter of the night”

A third gushed: “From Idol to Grammy to Emmy winner…you never ceased to amaze us Kelly.”

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “Well deserved! And so glad you’re in a better physical and mental space.”

A fan questioned the selection, quipping: “Should have won best host too.Kelly and Mark really!”