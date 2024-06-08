Glen Powell recalls 'worst dad move' by Vin Diesel on 'Fast & Furious' set

Glen Powell reveals secret about Brisket

Glen Powell jokingly remarked that his dog Brisket doesn’t like Vin Diesel following their Fast & Furious encounter.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about his one-year-old terrier poodle mix, the 35-year-old Hit Man star said: "Everybody can be a dog dad, but I really feel like I bring him everywhere, so he really has so many co-parents.”

Powell claimed that since it is “such a well-behaved dog” and “socialized” enough to mingle well, "every department was taking care of Brisket.”

The Twisters star explained that Brisket has "been on every corner of the planet at this point, and he's unfazed by anything."

Reflecting on an experience while working with the cast on Universal Pictures’ Twisters, he recalled: “During the lunch break, I was like, 'You know what? I want to take the cast on a Backlot Tour. Let's see if we can hook up a guide.'”

"So, of course, Brisket's next to me — 'Yeah, let's bring Brisket!' — [but] I forgot the Backlot Tour… It's fire. It's a shark. It's pyrotechnics. All of a sudden, we go to The Fast and the Furious ride, which is like this giant dome. You go in there, and the thing's shaking like crazy, and there's gunshots, and there's fire."

Adding to his statement, he said: "It's a nightmare for a dog.”

For the unversed, the actor confirmed that he’s co-parenting the poodle with his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

"Daisy and I are co-parenting, she's next to me and we were just covering Brisket's eyes, whispering. I was like, 'That was the worst dad move ever.' I almost gave him a heart attack."

Hence, he noted, "Brisket doesn't like Vin Diesel."