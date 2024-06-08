Taylor Swift sends love to newly engaged couple at her Edinburgh concert

Taylor Swift recently extended heartfelt greetings to the couple who got engaged at Edinburgh Eras Tour show.
The 34-year-old songstress congratulated the happy couple after witnessing their engagement.
In a video making rounds on the internet, Swift could be seen flashing a smile at the couple exchanging an adorable moment in the crowd at Murrayfield Stadium.
Speaking to the audience, Swift said: “I love performing this entire show in the sunlight, because I’m pretty sure I just, like, saw somebody getting engaged over here …”
The Antihero hitmaker asked the couple: “Did it happen?” To which, they responded: “Yesss!”
Expressing excitement over the proposal, Swift balled her fists in the air.
She explained to the crowd: “You have no idea, I never get to see that, right? Because it’s, like, dark usually at night. But it’s not right now so congratulations.
"Wow, I just saw that whole thing! Uh, man, that’s amazing. Thanks for doing that at my concert, that’s a big moment — huge!” gushed the pop star.
For the unversed, the singer delivered a spectacular performance during her first show in Scotland on Friday, June 7.
