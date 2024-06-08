King Charles rushed to hospital before major event

King Charles - who puts on a brave face during his public engagements amid his health woes to give courage to his loved ones - was taken to hospital for his cancer treatment day before the monarch's historic D-day speech, according to a new report.

The 75-year-old reportedly received treatment at a hospital in London on Tuesday, but he was determined to join veterans the following day and "lead from the front."

The monarch, who was given green light by his medical team to attend public-facing duties in April, first travelled to Portsmouth on Wednesday where he delivered an eight-minute speech.

The King's devotion to his work and determination to serve his people sometimes worries his well-wishers as Queen Camilla and some health specialists want him to take proper rest until he fully recovers.

The "carefully calibrated" appearance led Charles to swiftly travel to Normandy, in northern France, for the milestone 80th anniversary commemoration, the Sun reported.

Prince William and Harry's father reduced the time of his appearance by 45 minutes on medical advice. The King delivered a speech in Normandy, northern France, where he praised D-Day veterans and Second World War participants as the generation who "did not flinch"

Queen Camilla was left teary eyed by her husband's address and the pair were later seen mingling with some of the 21 D-Day heroes who were invited to the debate.



The royal couple later met with veterans. King reportedly told them he was "doing well."

Charles' doctors, according to the outlet, ordered "compromises" that saw Prince William stepped in for his dad when he joined dozens of world leaders at the international ceremony on Omaha Beach just hours later.



The future King's appearance allowed his cancer-stricken dad Charles to return to the UK following a grueling three days.

King Charles is determined to attend his Birthday Parade, popularly known as Trooping the Couple. While, Princess Kate, who missed key royal event on Saturday as Colonel of Irish Guards due to her caner treatment, is unlikely to appear on Buckingham Palace balcony.