Ariana Grande gets adorable gift from Jimmy Fallon: ‘favourite thing ever’

Ariane Grande 'loved' Jimmy Fallon's surprise gift

Jimmy Fallon prepared a return gift for Ariana Grande that the Eternal Sunshine maker will "cherish" forever.



On Thursday, June 6, the 7 Rings hitmaker was tapped as the guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when the host wrapped up the segment with a surprise gift.

"Years ago, you gave me one of the nicest things ever; I don’t know if you remember even giving me this," Fallon said before he pulled out a white sweatshirt featuring an adorable photo of Grande, 30, as a baby.

"You gave me a sweatshirt with your baby picture on it. It’s so cute, and I loved it so much," he said, going on to grab the return gift prepared for the Nickelodeon alum.

The 47-year-old host then came up with a similar sweatshirt adorned with a photo of five-years-old baby Fallon.

In the cute snapshot, he sported a sailor costume and quipped, "I was in the Navy," adding, "It was a rough time for me."

The Bang Bang crooner was delighted with the sight of her gift, "I’m gonna cherish this. I love this so much." She then held it and showcased it to the audience, saying, "It’s my favourite thing ever."

During the recent interview, the two discussed her new album, Eternal Sunshine, and Grande's upcoming role as Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked.