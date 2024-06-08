Cara Delevingne shares heartfelt post to mark two years with Minke

Cara Delevingne marked a romantic milestone with her girlfriend Minke on Wednesday, celebrating their second anniversary together.



The model, 31, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, posting a series of nostalgic photos and videos showcasing their love story.

The sweet gesture began with a snapshot of the couple sharing a kiss under a picturesque sunset, followed by a clip of them gazing into each other's eyes on a luxurious yacht ride.

The post was accompanied by a loving note, further expressing Cara's affection and for their relationship.

"Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things. These past two years have been A LOT of life," Cara wrote in the caption.

She continued, "A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with. I cannot imagine living life without you.”

“I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here’s to many more years being us," the Only Murders in the Building actress added.

Reacting to the post, Minke penned in the comment section, "I love you so much smooshy.”

The two rekindled their connection at a party in early 2022, sparking a romantic relationship after initially meeting as teenagers at boarding school.