Sierra McClain ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ exit sparks speculations about show’s ending

Sierra McClain quietly exited 9-1-1: Lone Star amid series' ending rumours

Sierra McClain, the original cast member of 9-1-1: Lone Star, quietly exited the series.

Deadline reported on Friday, June 7, that she left the show ahead of season 5 following some cast renegotiation drama.

It has been stated that the 30-year-old actress negotiated with the studio before ultimately deciding to leave the series after the cast was given a "take it or leave it" situation.

Her departure from the series has intensified the rampant speculations, hinting at the possibility that the Fox drama might mark its end with the upcoming fifth season, whose production is currently underway.

The series, in which McClain was previously starred as operator Grace Ryder, will return with a 12-episode season this fall after a hiatus prompted by the strike-related production delays.

In addition to McClain leaving the much popular series, Robyn Lively added to the growing rumours when she paid tribute to the "final season" of the series earlier this week.

"So excited to be a part of @911lonestar’s final season!! What a ride it’s been!" the 52-year-old actress wrote in a since-deleted post.

Lively was featured in 9-1-1: Lone Star as Marlene Harris, the mother of Judd’s son. Jim Parrack played the role of Judd, and McClain's character, Grace, is Judd's wife.