Thorsten Kaye quips he ‘dislikes’ award shows before 2024 Daytime Emmys Win

Thorsten Kaye played the role of Ridge Forrester in 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Thorsten Kaye did not like any award shows until the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards.

According to People Magazine, on Friday, June 7, The Bold and the Beautiful star nabbed the award for outstanding lead performances in a daytime series for his role as Ridge Forrester.

As the Emmy-winning actor set the mic before himself at the 51st Daytime Emmys to deliver the acceptance speech, he thanked his cast, crew, and family members, who have supported him at every step, then went on to reflect his thoughts on awards ceremonies.

"I got to be very honest, I don’t like award shows," he revealed before jokingly adding, "I didn’t like award shows until tonight. Now they make perfect sense!"

"The other thing that doesn’t make sense is that anyone could do this alone," he continued, "We can’t. You need a great boss who sees you, hears you, you need a cast that tolerates you."

"You need a whole village of people that have agreed that they're not going to let you drown, not tonight. I have all of that, so thank you," he said before concluding the winning speech with a special shoutout to his kids and wife.

The winner for best actor beat out other actors from CBS shows. Those one step away from getting the award include Days of Our Lives star Eric Martsolf, John McCook and Scott Clifton from The Bold and the Beautiful, and Eric Braeden from The Young and the Restless.