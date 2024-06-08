Britney Spears issues stern demand to Sam Asghari over ‘The Traitors’ appearance

Britney Spears refrains Sam Asghari from speaking about her

Britney Spears’ former husband Sam Asghari is reportedly not allowed to talk about the pop star on The Traitors.

The 30-year-old model’s relationship with Spears has long been off the rails as a discussion topic.

Sources told TMZ on Friday, June 7 that Asghari is “not allowed” to talk about his popular ex-wife on the reality show in Scotland that includes anything positive or negative.

The publication reported: “Our sources say it's clear Britney doesn't want a peep out of Sam about her, period.”

Sam, who decided to call it quits in August 2023 after being married for a year, filed for divorce from Britney at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles.

A source exclusively told In Touch at the time: “Britney wants out of her marriage. A divorce is in the works. Even though she’s pushed Sam to the brink with her erratic behavior, he would probably keep enduring it, but she’s adamant.”

Meanwhile, as for the show hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors is a reality TV show where celebrities and commoners play a scandalous murder mystery game.

Sam is gearing up to star in season three alongside Tom Sandoval, Chanel Ayan, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley and Robyn Dixon, Jeremy Collins, "Boston" Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos and Carolyn Wiger, Chrishell Stause among others.