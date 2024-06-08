Netflix unveils Jessica Gunning's 'Baby Reindeer' audition clip post-lawsuit

Netflix posts Jessica Gunning's stunning clip from 'Baby Reindeer' audition

Netflix seemingly sent a message in support of Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer amid a fresh lawsuit.



Making a move over social media hours after Fiona Harvey, who claimed to be real-life Martha, filed a lawsuit against the streaming platform, Netflix posted Jessica Gunning’s audition tape on X, formerly Twitter.

"See Jessica Gunning's audition tape for her powerful role as Martha in the limited series, BABY REINDEER. From creator and writer Richard Gadd," the caption accompanied by the video reads.

Fans flooded the comments section, describing the audition performance as "powerful" and whatnot.

One fan raved, "She is superb! I can't think of a more compelling performance offhand."

Another chimed in with a trophy emoji, saying, "I hope she has a big trophy case at home, she's gonna need it."

It is pertinent to note that the audition clip was unveiled hours after BBC reported on Thursday, June 6, that Harvey, a UK lawyer who believes she influenced Martha, demands over $170m (£132m) in damages via the lawsuit.

She sued Netflix for defamation, negligence, and privacy violations. In addition, she vehemently denied being in the jail and accused the limited series of wrongly portraying her as a criminal, convicted for stalking who spent time behind bars.