Will Smith, Martin Lawrence disgusted by Jason Kelce’s unhygienic confession

Bad Boys star Will Smith and Martin Lawrence slam Jason Kelce

The Bad Boys co-stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence exhibit a rather unpleasant reaction to Jason Kelce’s “nasty” hygiene habits while playing a game of “F—kin’ Wit It or F—k Outta Here” on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast Thursday.



In the game where players share their approval or disapproval for pop culture topics, the the podcast host The Kid Mero began by bringing up Kelce’s recent confession that he doesn’t wash his feet.

And Smith didn’t back out from exhibiting feeling disgust as Mero shared the viral comments of the NFL star.

“F—k outta here!” Martin quipped. “Wash your feet! Nasty a— getting into bed with those nasty a— feet.”

As the laughter broke, the King Richard star added to the joke saying that it’s not just about washing “the feet but you gotta get between the toes.”

“F—k outta here with your stinky a— feet,” Smith, who “doesn’t like feet” in general, added.

NBA player Carmelo Anthony said that the former player for the Philadelphia Eagles "played football a long time," which undoubtedly resulted in some wear and tear on his feet over time.

The slam comes less than a week after Kelce replied to a critic who claimed that the ex-pro footballer “looks like he doesn’t wash his legs or feet.”

“What kind of weirdo washes their feet….,” the father of three replied humorously.