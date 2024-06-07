Prince William makes first statement after attending pal's wedding without Kate

Prince William, who made a solo appearance at his friend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding at Chester Cathedral on Friday, has broken his silence after attending the event without Kate Middleton.



The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared new photos and a clip with a powerful line from the future King on Friday.

William thanked Major General Richard Rohmer for his bravery and service as heir to the throne took place of his cancer-stricken dad King Charles Thursday at a large international ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

William wrote: "Honoured to mark #DDay80 with Major General Richard Rohmer at Juno beach this week. Thank you for your service and giving us the future we enjoy today."

It was William's first post since he attended the Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in northern England on June 7.

