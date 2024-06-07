Model Nyima Ward dead at 27: 'A boy of the world'

Nyima Ward entered the world of modelling at the young age of 18

Nyima Ward, the son of model and animal activist Trish Goff and Aaron Ward, breathed his last at the age of 27.

People Magazine reported on Friday, June 7, that his death was confirmed after an online obituary was celebrating his life.

The obituary, posted by RobertsFunerals.com, reads, "Nyima Lee Ward of Ocala, Florida blew into this world on January 2 1997 destined to live life how own way."

According to the obituary, the model passed away on May 29, 2024, "having lived fiercely, loved deeply and made memories with the kind of fervour that only a young man who never met a stranger could do."

The obituary does not cite any cause of his death but continues to describe him as "a boy of the world" who loved to travel and care for animals.

"It wouldn’t have been unheard of to find Nyima with a stray animal he’d saved on the side of the road or call his mom to ask about animal care tips," they added.

Additionally, Nyima stepped into the modelling realm at the age of 18 after his parents' divorce.

Goff began to date David Bonnouvrier, who owns DNA Models, and eventually, the couple convinced the young lad to sign in with the agency.