Prince William, Kate Middleton visit simple, charming staycation spot

Princess Kate and Prince William’s Airbnb hosts have shared insights into their royal guests’ stay.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent a night in the £850-a-night property last April during a trip to Wales.

Recently, the team at Duffryn Mawr Country House, a charming staycation spot, reflected on the royal couple’s getaway.

Posting on Facebook, the bed and breakfast said: “It's been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr!



“We were delighted to welcome William and Kate for a night here when they visited The Brecon Beacons. So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here.”

Kimberly Fry, the Airbnb host, said that the couple enjoyed the house and all it had to offer.

She reflected: “The royal couple were an absolute pleasure from the time they stepped into the house until the time they left; they loved the simplicity and privacy of the house and stated they would like to come back with their children,”

The pair visited the property, which also doubles as a wedding venue, last year when they celebrated the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue.

After their stay, they signed the guestbook and posed with staff for a photograph, which the Airbnb shared on their Facebook to celebrate the year anniversary of their stay.

Airbnb’s General Manager for the U.K. and Northern Europe, Amanda Cupples, said she was happy the couple opted to use the home-sharing site to pick the property for their stay.

Following their visit at the home-share, the royal couple engaged in various activities around south Wales, including meeting the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team.

Owner of the property Fry said: “They walked in just like locals.

“They had a reservation and we kept it quiet, but the locals in the pub were very surprised to see them. We felt very privileged to have them here. We charged the going rate, as we do for everyone.”

