Ariana Grande confirms Penn Badgley cameo in upcoming music video

Ariana Grande is teaming up with Penn Badgely for the upcoming music video for her song, The Boy Is Mine.

The 30-year-old pop star confirmed the news on her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, just hours ahead of the video's release scheduled on the morning of Friday, June 7.

As Grande gushed about her recent projects, including her new musical, Wicked, and her new album, Eternal Sunshine, host Fallon probed her about online murmurs of a cameo by Badgley.

Unable to contain the news any further, the Grammy-winner confirmed, “The video stars Penn Badgley, who I’ve been a fan of my entire life. So it was just so amazing to work with him.”

She further gushed, “I am such a fan. It was so fun.”

Fallon chimed in about the You star, “He’s a good guy,” to which Grande replied, “Yes, super honoured to have him.”



The music video for The Boy is Mine will be Grande’s third from the Eternal Sunshine album released in march this year. Previously, Grande released a music video for the album’s lead single, Yes, And? which seemed to pay homage to Hollywood’s icons.

Her next music video this year was for We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love), starring Evan Peters and heavily inspired by the album’s namesake: Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind.