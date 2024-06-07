Jennifer Lopez urged to pick 'quality' projects to 'rebuild' fallen image

Jennifer Lopez has been urged to pick quality projects in order to rebuild her fallen image after album and tour setbacks.



For the unversed, the musician recently cancelled This Is Me... Live tour on May 31, saying that she is prioritising 'family time' following rumours of her alleged marital woes with Ben Affleck.



Prior to that, Lopez left her fans unimpressed with her ninth studio album This Is Me... Now and its companion film.



Now, a PR expert Eric Schiffer told The Mirror that the Ain't Your Mama singer should "invest more time in meaningful philanthropic causes."

The PR guru said, "Jennifer Lopez's tour cancellation lit the torch of war with fans and gives critics a blowout of oil to spray onto the inferno engulfing her brand reputation."

"To win back parts of the public she has lost, she needs to focus on picking quality projects authentic to her and say no to anything that doesn't meet that standard," he added.

The expert shared that The Mother actress "should engage with younger Gen Z audiences through social content that connects and invest more time in meaningful philanthropic causes."

"These strategic moves can turn things around for J-Lo and help her rebuild her brand bigger and more relevant than ever," Eric added.