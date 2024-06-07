Macaulay Culkin to 'reinvent' Father's Day after 'complicated' past

Macaulay Culkin shares two sons with longtime partner Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin shared his unique perspective on the significance of Father’s Day.

Offering a heartfelt reflection on social media on Wednesday, June 5, as confirmed by Page Six, the 43-year-old Home Alone star posted a photo of a Star Wars-themed Father’s Day gift box he received, which prompted him to open up about his complicated relationship with the holiday.

"If you know a little about me then you’d know I’ve had a complicated relationship with Father’s Day in the past," he wrote.

Culkin, who is a father to three-year-old Dakota and one-year-old Carson with his longtime partner Brenda Song, shared how becoming a father has reshaped his view of the day.

"But since becoming a papa myself I’ve decided to reinvent the wheel," he added, explaining that he has transformed the day into a celebration of his sons. "After all, they are the ones who made me a father (no offense to Brenda)," he joked.

Culkin mentioned that while he doesn’t hold Father’s Day in high regard, he focuses on making it a "special day" by doing "fun things for the boys."

He emphasized, "Father’s Day isn’t for me, it’s for the people that make me feel like a father."

Additionally, in a 2018 interview, Culkin opened up about his troubled relationship with his estranged father, Kit Culkin, describing it as "sour from early on, even before the fame stuff."

He revealed that his father was abusive, both physically and mentally, saying, "I can show you all my scars if I wanted to."