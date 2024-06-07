Kathy Griffin' husband Randy Bick takes legal action over property dispute

Kathy Griffin's estranged husband Randy Bick has filed a court request to gain access to the Los Angeles mansion they shared during their marriage.

The outlet, In Touch Weekly, was able to get court documents that show that Bick, 45, requested permission to enter Griffin's Los Angeles residence in order to "inventory and collect" his belongings with the presence of a third party.

Bick stated that prior to being married on January 1, 2020, they executed a prenuptial agreement.

According to him, the prenup outlined the conditions for a possible divorce.

Bick disclosed in his filing that he departed from the residence on the weekend of December 22, 2023, after Griffin's request for "time apart" during the Christmas holiday weekend.

He further stated that on December 23, 2023, they took part in a couple's therapy session.

“I packed a small duffle bag with some clothes and toiletries and left for the weekend. When I told [Griffin] that I would be returning home, she refused to allow me to return and threatened, without any basis whatsoever, to “call the cops” if I were to return to the residence,” Bick said in a declaration filed in court.

Griffin, 63, initiated divorce proceedings on December 28. Her estranged husband claims that his lawyer attempted to coordinate a time for him to collect his personal belongings from their shared residence, but Griffin has denied him access to the property.

Instead, Bick alleges that Griffin has taken it upon herself to pack and box his belongings without his knowledge, consent, or approval.

Bick added, “I have always treated Petitioner with love and respect and have never given her a reason to feel unsafe with me in the home. Despite the fact that she has filed for divorce, there is no reason that I should not receive the courtesy and respect that I deserve as both a long-term employee and, more importantly, her husband and partner.”

He also noted that his live is completely disheveled by the split.