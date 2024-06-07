Gracie Abrams drops track 'Close to You' after 7-year drought

Gracie Abrams drops highly-anticipated track after years

Gracie Abrams recently dropped her long-awaited track Close to You from her forthcoming album The Secret of Us on Friday, June 7.



Announcing the release date in an Instagram post, Abrams previously offered insight into the song that she penned years ago.

She claimed that the fans "cared about it enough for us to revisit the song seven years later."

Following its release, the vocalist shared another message on the social media giant, writing: "hiiiii Close To Youuuuuu hi after seven years hellooooooo :)."

Celebrating the song's official release after waiting for "ages," one fan wrote in the video's comment section on YouTube: "Real ones have known this gem for years."



While another chimed in: "This one is for the girls that have been waiting 7 years for this moment."

A third added: "WAITED YEARS FOR THIS FINALLY."

Abrams previously gave her fans hope during her concert in 2022.

Conversing with fans at the performance, she confirmed: "I definitely love it, but the album I'm working on right now doesn't sound like 'Close to You. Maybe we find a one-off situation where we can get it out there."