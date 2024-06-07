Jax Taylor’s bar lands in hot water amid Brittany Cartwright split

Jax Taylor received bad news amid Brittany Cartwright estrangement

Jax Taylor received bad news amid his ongoing separation drama with Brittany Cartwright.

Page Six reported on Thursday, June 6, that the patrons of Taylor’s new bar, Jax’s Studio City, have been posting negative reviews about the service and food on Yelp.

Since the Vanderpump Rules alum inaugurated the New York-based sports bar in October 2023, he has received a plethora of nasty remarks from infuriated customers.

One guest commented, "I hate to leave bad reviews, but I have to be honest, this place was not good! I didn’t even have high expectations after word of mouth. The food was barely edible besides the pretzel. Do yourself a favour and stay away from the sliders, the beer cheese or the nacho cheese. I actually don’t even think either were cheese."

Another left a one-star rating, saying, "Everyone was so rude, we were SO DISAPPOINTED. We had left after 10 minutes and will never go back. Definitely need to hire better people to represent your bar. Not a good look. Never had such a horrible experience."

Some bar-goers even complained that they found the bar, whose soft opening for friends and family was aired on the season 1 finale of The Valley on Tuesday, randomly closed when they visited.

Additionally, Taylor has been juggling his professional and personal life since announcing his separation from Cartwright in February.

Recently, he updated that the estranged couple, who shared a three-year-old son, has been "working things out" after exchanging a slew of allegations.