Alan Scarfe, veteran actor and sci-fi fixture, dies at 77

Alan Scarfe, the renowned British-Canadian actor, celebrated for his villainous roles in Double Impact and Lethal Weapon III, as well as his portrayal of Dr Bradley Talmadge on the sci-fi series Seven Days, has passed away at 77.



Scarfe surrendered to colon cancer on April 28 at his home in Longueuil, Quebec, surrounded by his loved ones.

His son, actor Jonathan Scarfe, survives him. Born in England and raised in Vancouver, Scarfe had a prolific career, notably appearing in various Star Trek roles, including Tokath and Admiral Mendak in The Next Generation and Magistrate Augris in Voyager.

“Science fiction on film and television, especially if you are playing some kind of alien character with fantastic make-up, is great for actors with a strong stage background,” he said in a 2007 interview.

“The productions need that kind of size and intensity of performance. You can’t really mumble if you’re a Klingon.”

Scarfe left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. He spent his early years in Vancouver after his family relocated when he was a child.

The late actor honed his craft at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and later became associate director of the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool.

He spent two decades treading the boards in theatres across Europe, the US, and Canada, performing in numerous Shakespearean productions, including eight seasons at the Stratford Festival and two at the Shaw Festival.

His notable screen roles include the nefarious Nigel Griffith in Double Impact, the cunning Herman Walters in Lethal Weapon III, and the recurring role of Dr Bradley Talmadge in the sci-fi series Seven Days.