Sabrina Carpenter releases new single, Please, Please, Please

Sabrina Carpenter released her new single, Please, Please, Please, a piece co-penned by Amy Allen, who she often collaborates with, and produced by Jack Antonoff.



The single comes off her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet.

The music video, which is directed by Bardia Zeinali, started with showing Carpenter seated in a holding cell, only to get a hold of sight on her real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan as he gets thrown into jail.

We see her there for him when he is released, and we watch as she participates in his escapades to kidnap a man and loot a bank. The pattern repeats itself: Carpenter drives Keoghan away after he is arrested, but only to cuff him to a chair, and cover his lips with duct tape.

The single’s release comes after the pop singer announced the date for her sixth album Short n’ Sweet as August 23 earlier this week.

“This project is quite special to me and [I] hope it’ll be something special to you too,” she wrote on social media with the announcement.

As far as Espresso is concerned, the album has served as the songstress’ breakout moment, bagging her back-to-back standout performances at Coachella a few months back.