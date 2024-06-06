Ariana Grande’s brother shares honest thoughts about her beau Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande’s older brother, Frankie, more than approves of her relationship with Ethan Slater.
While attending Gurus Magazine’s #30Voices30Days launch party in Los Angeles, Frankie couldn’t stop gushing about the 32-year-old actor and singer in an interview with TooFab.
“I love him, he’s a very sweet guy,” Frankie said of Ethan, who was confirmed to be dating Ariana in July 2023. “I’ve been a fan of him ever since seeing him in Spongebob [the musical],” he added.
Frankie then recalled meeting Ethan for the first time – long before he became a part of the family.
“I got to interview him when I was doing the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast. And the Broadway community is a tight-knit family,” he said, referencing Frankie’s titular role in the 2016 musical.
Frankie continued to gush, “He’s a great guy. Ethan’s a wonderful guy. He’s very sweet. He’s very very very sweet. I just, I adore him.”
He further revealed that he couldn’t be happier over the fact that Ethan and Ariana are dating.
“I… honestly, I’ve always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she’s happy I’m happy. So I’m very happy.”
