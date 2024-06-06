 
Thursday June 06, 2024
Ariana Grande’s brother shares honest thoughts about her beau Ethan Slater

Ariana brother Frankie has been hilariously likened to Ethan in terms of their appearance

By Web Desk
June 06, 2024
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romance was confirmed in July last year
Ariana Grande’s older brother, Frankie, more than approves of her relationship with Ethan Slater.

While attending Gurus Magazine’s #30Voices30Days launch party in Los Angeles, Frankie couldn’t stop gushing about the 32-year-old actor and singer in an interview with TooFab.

“I love him, he’s a very sweet guy,” Frankie said of Ethan, who was confirmed to be dating Ariana in July 2023. “I’ve been a fan of him ever since seeing him in Spongebob [the musical],” he added.

Frankie then recalled meeting Ethan for the first time – long before he became a part of the family.

“I got to interview him when I was doing the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast. And the Broadway community is a tight-knit family,” he said, referencing Frankie’s titular role in the 2016 musical.

Frankie continued to gush, “He’s a great guy. Ethan’s a wonderful guy. He’s very sweet. He’s very very very sweet. I just, I adore him.”

He further revealed that he couldn’t be happier over the fact that Ethan and Ariana are dating.

“I… honestly, I’ve always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she’s happy I’m happy. So I’m very happy.”