Halsey sheds more light on health struggles after sparking concern

Halsey was diagnosed with multiple autoimmune diseases in 2022

Halsey is opening up to fans about the exact nature of her health struggles.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter sparked concern while announcing her upcoming fifth studio album, The End, simultaneously sharing that she’s “lucky to be alive” amid her health struggles.

Touched by everyone’s concerns, the New Americana hitmaker revealed her exact diagnosis: Lupus and a rare lymphoproliferative disorder.

“Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release,” she wrote in the caption to her most recent Instagram post.

“I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more,” she expressed.



Born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, Halsey revealed that she received her diagnosis in 2022 and has been silently battling the autoimmune diseases since.

Though she is now in “remission,” she shared that she will likely have the disorders for her entire life.

She concluded on a positive note, saying, “After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all… Singing and screaming my heart out.”