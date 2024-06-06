Ice Spice gets trolled by fans after announcing debut album, ‘World Tour’

Ice Spice is gearing up to make waves in the music industry this summer

Ice Spice is ready to make huge strides in the music industry this year, but fans don’t seem too thrilled about it.

Taking to her social media on Wednesday, June 5, the 24-year-old rapper finally confirmed the release date of her highly-anticipated debut album, as well as her first “World Tour” happening over the summers.

Her album, called Y2K, is set for release next month on July 26. Prior to that, however, she will embark on what she called a “World Tour” from July 4, for which tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 7.

But fans were quick to roast Ice, born Isis Naija Gaston, over the announcements.

Some pointed out that the so-called “World Tour” is only going to span the United States.

“World Tour but only in America,” commented one fan, while another joked, “I didn’t know america is the world lol.”

Yet another commenter pointed out, “how you going on tour and you ain’t drop yo album yet.”



Fans also didn’t hold back expressing their dislike over the “horrible” album cover, with one questioning, “why would u put the album name on the trash can… u already know what they gonna say now.”



Moreover, fans of rapper Nicki Minaj, who call themselves “Barbz,” vowed not to listen to the album in light of recently-surfaced messages in which Ice allegedly called Nicki “ungrateful and delusional,” per Hot New Hip Hop.



Though Ice and Nicki have famously collaborated on multiple songs before, such as Barbie World and Princess Diana, the Barbz declared that they “will not be streaming.”